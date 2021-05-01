CM Heating, Inc.: CMHeating.com, a Company that Services, Repairs and Sells HVAC Systems, Sees Increase in Business During COVID-19

CM Heating, Inc., Which is Based in Washington State, is Serving More Customers than Ever, and Expects to Open an Additional Business Unit Within the Next Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2021 / John Giacomi, Owner of CMHeating.com in Washington state, is pleased to announce that his HVAC repair, installation and servicing company is thriving during the global pandemic.

As Giacomi noted, when the COVID-19 pandemic first began, his business was severely impacted. During the shutdown period in Washington, CM Heating lost about 85 percent of their business overnight.

But in May, 2020, as people spent more and more time at home and realized they needed to get their HVAC replaced or properly serviced, Giacomi said business began to increase and has been higher than ever since that time.

The boost in business has been so sustained and substantial, Giacomi said he anticipates that CM Heating, Inc. will generate between $18-20 million in annual revenues in the next year.

"We have never felt more fortunate to be in the home services industry," Giacomi said, adding that he also expects to open at least one more business unit within the next year, and provide more advancement opportunities for his team.

"We will achieve these goals while still maintaining the absolute best value proposition for our customers and a supportive company culture."

In addition to his commitment to providing outstanding customer service at reasonable prices, Giacomi said part of his company's recent success can be explained by the fact that he is providing a service that is both required and desired.

"It is something people need and want, which is a magical combination. It's also something that will not likely be automated in the near future, which provides job security," he said.

"Additionally, it provides a great career path for people who want to pursue an industry that doesn't necessarily require college education and still make a wonderful living."

Giacomi is also grateful to the many competitors in his local market, who have helped keep him on his toes since he came to CM Heating, Inc. seven years ago. In a 30-mile radius of CM Heating, Inc. there are around 100 companies that offer the same types of services.

"We believe that ultimately, this competition is healthy for us. It keeps us honest. It keeps us sharp. And mostly, it keeps us humble," he said.

"We must never compromise on delivering absolute 100 percent customer satisfaction, and on creating a company culture that attracts and retains the very best people."

