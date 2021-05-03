As a case study, the town of Normal, Illinois, shows how a roof's latitude, pitch, and azimuth can affect energy output.From pv magazine USA In the first articles of our "Solar 101" series, (Is my roof ready for solar?) and (Attaching your solar system to your roof) we discussed how the age and physical characteristics of a roof can affect the design and payback of a prospective solar system. We considered weather concerns and panel setbacks to estimate the number of solar panels that will fit on a roof. Now, we will take a look at the relationship between a panel's latitude, pitch, and azimuth ...

