Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has appointed Wei Lin to the Company's Advisory Board.

Wei Lin is the CEO and co-founder of Project Genesis, which focuses on consolidating e-commerce brands, starting with Amazon third-party sellers. Wei is also a co-founder of Lightheart Management Partners ("LMP"), the primary firm that seeded Project Genesis. LMP invests in, advises, and governs several leading venture and growth stage companies across consumer brands, media, healthcare, and non-profit services. Prior to LMP, Wei was a principal with CPS Capital where he led deals in the clinical research and non-profit and charity services sectors. Prior to joining CPS, Wei was an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company where he served clients in the High Tech, Media, Telecom, Banking, and Private Equity sectors. Prior to McKinsey, Wei directed sales at a private wealth management firm in Vancouver servicing high net-worth overseas clients including strategic partners in China who have provided expansion opportunities for what are now LMP affiliated businesses. Wei holds an MBA from the Ivey School of Business, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of British Columbia, with a major in Computer Science.

"Wei has a tremendous depth of experience across multiple sectors, with a track record of identifying promising early-stage businesses and helping them achieve their growth objectives. His current focus on e-commerce aligns nicely with our recently announced investment in logistic technology company Shipit.to," said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. "We expect that Wei's skill set and his network will add great value to our Advisory Board and our Company."

Xigem's Advisory Board consists of members with a broad range of skills and experiences to offer unbiased perspectives on strategic matters. They advise the Company on market and industry trends, with a focus on corporate and business development opportunities. The Board encourages the exploration of new business paradigms, and support the Company's governance framework to enable sustainable and steady growth.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE:XIGM) (FSE:2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. Beginning with "iAgent," the Company's patented technology, Xigem's portfolio will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments.

