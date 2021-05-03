STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire Danotec in Finland. Danotec is a fire damage restoration company with focus on major and complex claims. The acquisition will add 35 employees and a turnover of around 7 MEUR.

Polygon is happy to welcome a new member to the group, through the acquisition of Danotec. Danotec is based in the southern part of Finland with 2 depots, one in Helsinki and one north of Lahti. The acquisition will extend Polygon's joint fire damage restoration business in a wider geographical area, given Polygon's access to Danotec's competent and experienced workforce.

"The acquisition of Danotec will strengthen our position as the market leader in Finland. I'm very happy to welcome our new colleagues in Finland," says Axel Gränitz President & CEO of Polygon Group.

"Danotec has a very good reputation as a service supplier for larger projects and will be a great strategic fit to expand Polygon's Major and Complex Claims offering in Finland. The acquisition of Danotec will also enable us to become the clear market leader in Fire Damage Restoration business in southern Finland and we will be able to offer our customers even better services together with our new colleagues," says Tom Jaatinen, Country President of Polygon Finland.

"We are looking forward to become part of the Polygon Group. Together we will have the potential to continue to develop the business and take on even larger projects," says Heikki Mertaniemi, CEO at Danotec. Both sellers, Heikki Mertaniemi (CEO) and Toni Rantala (Director, Operations) will continue in the company.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-strengthens-its-position-in-fire-damage-restoration-in-finland,c3338316

The following files are available for download: