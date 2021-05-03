Germany wrapped up another oversubscribed tender for large-scale solar last week, as well as an innovation tender for storage-linked PV projects.From pv magazine Germany Bundesnetzagentur, Germany's network regulator, has announced the results of several recent tenders for PV, wind and biomass projects, as well as the outcomes of a tender focusing on innovative renewable energy technologies. The PV tender, which was open to solar projects with capacities of up to 10 MW, involved 288 bids with a combined capacity of 1,504 MW. The regulator selected 103 projects totaling 620 MW. The round's final ...

