Montag, 03.05.2021
Breaking News + Strong Buy! Das wird heute ganz heiß
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
08:20 Uhr
5,420 Euro
+0,300
+5,86 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3905,43009:25
Dow Jones News
03.05.2021 | 09:04
58 Leser



2CRSi SA: Update on Blade's situation.

DJ 2CRSi SA: Update on Blade's situation. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Update on Blade's situation. 
03-May-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
 
Update on Blade's situation 
 
 - Bid by Octave and Miroslaw Klaba, through the company hubiC, accepted by the Paris Commercial Court 
 - Sale of the property rights on part of the equipment used by Blade for an amount of EUR10.5 million 
 - Recovery of equipment from contracts started in 2020 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), 3 May 2021 - 2CRSi (ticker: 2CRSI, ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, shares the latest developments on Blade's situation. 
In its decision dated April 30, 2021, the Paris Commercial Court designated hubiC, chaired by OVHcloud founder Octave 
Klaba, as the buyer of Blade SAS activities. 
2CRSi, a long-time partner of OVHcloud, entered into an agreement with hubiC prior to this decision. As part of this 
agreement, the two companies agreed that: 
 - 2CRSi sells hubiC its rights to the hardware provided to Blade SAS or Blade Global Corp under all contracts prior 
  to December 31, 2019 in return for a cash payment of EUR10.5 million (excl. VAT). This amount is in line with the 
  Group's expectations, 
 - hubiC is committed to facilitating the return of the remaining equipment from the 2020 contracts, most of which is 
  located in the United States. For information, the historical order value of the equipment to be returned is USD19.5 
  million (approximately EUR16.2 million). 
In the current context of a global shortage of electronic components, the 2CRSi Group is already in discussion with 
several customers interested in acquiring this equipment as soon as it becomes available. 
"For 2CRSi, the end of the Blade adventure marks the end of a chapter in which we have invested a lot of time and 
effort. We would like to thank Blade's teams who, since 2017, have trusted us to develop for them an infrastructure 
worthy of internet giants, allowing us to demonstrate our know-how. We are delighted that hubiC has taken over Blade's 
business. From the beginning, we believed in the global technological advance that Shadow's cloud computing system 
represented. This innovation will now allow hubiC to build a new European office suite in the cloud " says Alain 
Wilmouth, co-founder and president of 2CRSi, delighted. 
 
Next event: fiscal year 2020/2021 annual results on May 31, 2021, after trading. 
 
- END - 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and 
environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2020/2021, the Group achieved turnover of EUR164m. The Group today 
has approximately 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more 
than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: 
FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com 
Contacts 
2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Jennifer Jullia 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  +33 1 56 88 11 14    +33 1 56 88 11 19 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Update on Blade's situation EN 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1191467 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1191467 03-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191467&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2021 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.