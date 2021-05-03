Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Strong Buy! Das wird heute ganz heiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M620 ISIN: KYG6427W1042 Ticker-Symbol: 3ND 
Tradegate
03.05.21
09:44 Uhr
2,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,38010:21
2,3002,36010:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL CHINA
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL CHINA HOLDINGS LTD0,633+1,12 %
NETDRAGON WEBSOFT HOLDINGS LTD2,3200,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.