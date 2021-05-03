Silicon Valley-based start-up Gridtential has secured $12 million in funds to develop what it calls the world's first factory-ready, single-block, 24V, deep-cycle lead battery. The product is claimed to be ideal for personal mobility vehicles and renewable energy storage in homes and offices.California-based storage specialist Gridtential Energy has secured around $12 million in funding from a group of investors led by U.S.-based venture capital firm 1955 Capital and has increased, to €28 million, the capital it raised to date to boost the development of its "Silicon Joule" absorbent glass mat ...

