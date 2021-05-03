Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Strong Buy! Das wird heute ganz heiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AHZ7 ISIN: US78409V1044 Ticker-Symbol: MHL 
Tradegate
03.05.21
10:56 Uhr
327,00 Euro
+2,20
+0,68 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S&P GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
325,80327,7010:58
326,20327,9011:03
Dow Jones News
03.05.2021 | 09:49
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GPAB LN) 
Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-May-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor S&P Global Developed Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.5376 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2488000 
CODE: GPAB LN 
ISIN: LU2198882362 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2198882362 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GPAB LN 
Sequence No.:  102605 
EQS News ID:  1191640 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1191640&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

S&P GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.