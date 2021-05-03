Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per April 30, 2021

On April 30, 2021, net asset value was SEK 308 per share.
The closing price on April 30, 2021, was SEK 324.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 305.60 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, May 3, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on May 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
