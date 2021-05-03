Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Swedish Match AB (67/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Swedish Match AB's annual general meeting, held on April 13, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 7, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: SWMA Terms: Split: 10:1 Current ISIN: SE0000310336 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 6, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015812219 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 7, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.