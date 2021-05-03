Anzeige
WKN: 900439 ISIN: SE0000310336 Ticker-Symbol: SWM 
03.05.21
11:02 Uhr
66,84 Euro
-1,94
-2,82 %
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Swedish Match AB (67/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Swedish Match AB's annual general meeting, held
on April 13, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1.
The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 7, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SWMA    
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000310336
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 6, 2021 
New ISIN code:                SE0015812219
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 7, 2021 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
