A new €99 million solar project will help the Rambla Morales desalination plant, which shut down in 2011, to resume operations by fall 2022.From pv magazine Spain The Rambla Morales desalination plant near Almería, Spain, has been abandoned since 2011. However, it is now set to resume operations by fall 2022, according to a new document from Servicios Hídricos Agricultura y Ciudad SL, a subsidiary of Aqualia. The project to restart the facility will provide 20 cubic hectometres of water per year to the surrounding area, which includes the municipalities of Almería and Níjar. With this water, 3,000 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...