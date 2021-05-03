DJ AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 30/04/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 274.9885 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 616446 CODE: CG1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 Sequence No.: 102620

