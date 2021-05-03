Veteran sales leader joins Software AG's executive team

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) today announced the appointment of Nicolas Betbeder-Matibet as Senior Vice President of the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Scott Little, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Software AG, said: "Nicolas is a tremendous addition to our leadership team in the APJ region. His proven track record in leading companies' performance in this complicated geographical region will be an asset to our team as we continue our journey of building our partner and customer base. We are confident that under his leadership, we will further grow our business."

Betbeder-Matibet brings more than 20 years of experience to Software AG's Executive Leadership Team, where he will be responsible for driving all regional GTM efforts in APJ. Based in Singapore, he will also cultivate a strong culture and purpose for the regional team.

Betbeder-Matibet said: "I am excited to join Software AG at this phase of its transformation journey. I am looking forward to working with the extraordinary team already in place in APJ to help our business grow and reach new milestones within the customer base, as well as leverage our partner ecosystem to grow our SaaS business."

Joining Software AG from Tibco, where he has been since 2017, Betbeder-Matibet led the company's Asia business driving an aggressive regional growth strategy. He has also held senior roles at MEGA International and CGI Consulting and is a well-known regional speaker.

