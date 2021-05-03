Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 07 Interim Announcement



In the period from 26 April 2021 up to and including 30 April 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 286,775 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 26.04.2021 60,290 22.48814 27.04.2021 47,408 22.39759 28.04.2021 44,280 22.46603 29.04.2021 58,279 22.45239 30.04.2021 76,518 22.38913 In total 286,775 22.43607

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 3 May 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.

Board of Directors