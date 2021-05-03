Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for TagMaster AB (192/21)

Referring to the bulletin from TagMaster AB's annual general meeting, held on April 29, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:25. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 6, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: TAGM B Terms: Reverse split 1:25 Current ISIN: SE0000514408 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0015950399 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 6, 2021 For further information about the split, please contact TagMaster AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.