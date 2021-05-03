Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Strong Buy! Das wird heute ganz heiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9SJ ISIN: SE0000514408 Ticker-Symbol: 2I4 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
08:02 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,011
-9,50 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAGMASTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAGMASTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 11:53
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for TagMaster AB (192/21)

Referring to the bulletin from TagMaster AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 29, 2021, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations
1:25. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 6,
2021. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 TAGM B      
Terms:                    Reverse split 1:25
Current ISIN:                SE0000514408   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 5, 2021    
New ISIN code:                SE0015950399   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 6, 2021    

For further information about the split, please contact TagMaster AB and for
information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.
TAGMASTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.