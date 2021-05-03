JAB is pleased to announce that Senior Partner Joachim Creus has been appointed Vice Chairman of the JAB Board where he will serve as the designated successor to Chairman Peter Harf.

Mr. Creus has been with JAB for more than 10 years and has played a critical role in building it into a global investment firm. He has been at the center of JAB's major investments and expansion initiatives, including all of its platform acquisitions and the creation of JAB Consumer Fund. Mr. Creus has also worked extensively with and continues to support JAB's legacy anchor shareholder group.

"The Reimanns were always of the view that my successor needed to essentially be a part of their extended family. Joachim has spent the last ten years getting to know them and the next generation of leadership, while progressively taking on ever more important roles in the family office and the operating entities," said JAB Chairman Peter Harf. "Given his impeccable moral compass and intimate understanding of the family's priorities, nobody is better positioned than Joachim to lead the next period of growth."

Mr. Creus will continue to be based in London and work closely with JAB's Managing Partners to oversee JAB's managed capital across its ecosystem, including JAB Consumer Fund. Mr. Creus serves as a Director for many JAB companies, including JDE Peet's and Coty.

"Joachim is a true star. Not only did he earn his place as the youngest partner in JAB's history when he was just 35, in his decade with the firm he's successfully negotiated more than $100 billion worth of deals. Joachim's integrity is second to none and I fully trust his judgement in all situations," said JAB CEO Olivier Goudet. "As a JAB partner and confidant to the family, Joachim has spent time living and working across Europe and the United States and has been instrumental to building an enduring investment firm that is ideally positioned for continued long-term value creation."

About JAB

JAB Holding Company invests in consumer-focused industries with attractive long-term dynamics, including strong growth prospects, attractive margin and cash flow characteristics, and proven resiliency. Together with JAB Consumer Fund, JAB Holding Company is the largest shareholder of Keurig Dr Pepper, a leader in the North American beverage market, and has controlling stakes in JDE Peet's, the largest pure-play fast-moving consumer goods coffee company in the world; NVA, one of the world's largest animal care services platforms; Krispy Kreme Doughnut, a global leader in doughnuts and other premium-quality sweet treats; Panera Bread, a leading bakery-café company; Pret A Manger, a leading company in the ready-to-eat food market; Caribou Coffee Company, a specialty retailer of high-quality premium coffee products; Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, the leader in the North American bagel category; Espresso House, the largest branded coffee shop chain in Scandinavia. JAB Holding Company is also the largest shareholder in Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty, and owns luxury goods company Bally.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005214/en/

Contacts:

The One Nine Three Group for JAB

Zach Siegel: zach@the193.com