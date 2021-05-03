COVID19 ClinicalTrial Treatment PolyclonalAntibodies

The biotech company XENOTHERA has begun the European clinical trial of its anti-COVID treatment, XAV-19. The Nantes laboratory is the sponsor of the trial, called EUROXAV, which will be carried out by Excelya, a leading European contract research organization (CRO) specializing in clinical research. EUROXAV is a multi-center, double-blind phase III trial that will recruit 722 patients with moderate COVID, hospitalized or monitored remotely. The trial will take place in Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Spain and Turkey.

The first patient in the trial was recruited on April 28th at Professor Poulakou's center (GR04) in Greece. The cohort of 722 patients will complement the 398 patients in the POLYCOR trial, a trial carried out in 35 French hospitals under the sponsorship of the Nantes University Hospital, which has just closed its recruitment phase with results expected Summer 2021.

"Excelya is very proud to support XENOTHERA in the development of XAV19, which holds great promise in the battle against COVID19. After taking several months to develop the EUROXAV project, the inclusion of this first patient represents an important milestone. We hope to work quickly to make results available and initiate the next steps to benefit patients and caregivers," said Alan Morgan, CEO of Excelya

"This milestone marks the start of the EUROXAV trial, the results of which are awaited with great interest. The aim of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy of XAV-19 in hospitalized and ambulatory patients, which will allow us to analyze the medical value of XAV-19 in clinical situations where there is currently no satisfactory therapeutic solution." comments Odile Duvaux, co-founder and president of XENOTHERA.

XENOTHERA's drug candidate XAV-19 is a protective anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal antibody similar to the natural human response. Based on a unique and patented proprietary technology, it acts through several mechanisms of action, including neutralizing the virus, reducing inflammation and limiting the risk of cytokine storms.

Founded in 2014, XENOTHERA is a Nantes-based biotech company that develops "glyco-humanized" polyclonal antibodies. Its technological platform is built on a dual expertise in genetics and immunology. The company has a complete portfolio of products, the first of which, LIS1, an immunosuppressant in transplantation, has been in the clinic since 2019. XENOTHERA has also been developing its treatment for coronavirus infections for several years. XAV-19 is XENOTHERA's treatment for patients at the beginning of hospitalization, it is based on a unique patented antibody production technology, developed and proven for several years by the biotech.

XENOTHERA, a member of the Atlanpole Biotherapies competitiveness cluster, is part of the scientific and medical environment of the Pays de la Loire. The company has been supported since its creation by private investors, by the Pays de la Loire Region and by BPI France. Since its creation, the company has raised more than 23 million euros to finance all of its products.

Excelya is an independent European contract research organization with over 800 employees, 17 offices and 12 legal entities spread throughout Europe. Excelya offers all cooperation models, from consulting to functional service providing to full-service. It provides these research services across multiple industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, cosmetics and nutrition. As a fully integrated CRO, Excelya undertakes the design and execution of Phase I clinical trials to post-marketing studies, safety, biometrics and market access projects. Excelya is committed to providing preeminent experts who work hand-in-hand with its clients to accelerate end-to-end drug development, leverage data science and reimagine patient care.

