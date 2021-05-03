Statkraft AS: Release of first quarter results 2021

Statkraft discloses first quarter results 2021 on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.
The material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com/irand Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no.
Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.
Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
