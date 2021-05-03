Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
03.05.2021 | 13:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen C WorldWide - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 

5 May 2021.



ISIN      DK0061534963         
----------------------------------------------
Name      C WorldWide Indien KL A    
----------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS
----------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  223780            
----------------------------------------------
Short name   CWIIA             
----------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK              
----------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK              
----------------------------------------------











For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856127
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
