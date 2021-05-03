Hisamitsu America's New Commercial Celebrates Salonpas Day with Free Patches

Free Salonpas Pain Relief Patch Available Online

FLORHAM PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Every year on May 18, Salonpas Day celebrates freedom from pain. Now it's the subject of a new 15-second television commercial from Hisamitsu America launching today. The Salonpas Day television ad underscores the company's mission to improve people's lives through topical pain relief and announces the launch of TrySalonpas.com, where consumers can request a free sample of the company's product.

"Traditionally, Hisamitsu employees hand out free samples around the world each Salonpas Day, fulfilling our mission by sharing the benefits of safe, targeted pain relief with our communities," said John Incledon, President, Hisamitsu America, the marketers of Salonpas®, the world's number one pain patch brand. "Although COVID-19 is once again disrupting our plans to deliver samples in-person, we are excited to get 100,000 Salonpas Pain Relief Patches, the first FDA-approved OTC topical pain reliever, into the hands of pain sufferers nationwide."

The television ad, developed by ADK America, features the web address (TrySalonpas.com) for consumers to request a sample of the Salonpas® Pain Relief Patch. This patch contains two powerful pain fighting ingredients, menthol and methyl salicylate (an NSAID - a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) that provide powerful relief for muscle or joint pain that lasts up to 12 hours.

Free samples of the Salonpas Pain Relief Patch are available at TrySalonpas.com while supplies last.

Salonpas Day falls on May 18th (05/18) each year because "Kori wo Iyasu," which translates to "relieve stiffness" in Japanese, also contains references to the numbers 5, 1, and 8.

About Hisamitsu America:

Hisamitsu America is the US division of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., founded in 1847, which has specialized in transdermal drug delivery system technology since the introduction of its Salonpas line of patches in 1934. The Salonpas® product line, which gained early acceptance in Asia and is now registered in over 30 countries, has pioneered the development of transdermal patches to relieve pain. Since 2010, Salonpas has become one of the fastest growing OTC brands in the USA. Salonpas became the most popular pain relief brand on Facebook in 2020. For more information, visit https://us.hisamitsu/.

