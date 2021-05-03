Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 14:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S - admittance to trading of new shares

The share capital of Ress Life Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading will take effect as per 5 May 2021 in the ISIN below. 

Ress Life Investments A/S is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) which is
traded on the market for Alternative Investment Funds (AIF). 



ISIN:         DK0060315604          
------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Ress Life Investments     
------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 122,462 shares (EUR 61,231,000)
------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,469 shares (EUR 734,500)   
------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  123,931 shares (EUR 61,965,500)
------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  EUR 1,778.90          
------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      EUR 500            
------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      RLAINV             
------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     114492             
------------------------------------------------------







_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856799
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
