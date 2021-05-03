St. Andrews, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Ceres Holographics, a pioneer in the use of holographic technology for displays in vehicles and other industrial applications, today announced Mr. Seonaidh MacDonald joins its board of directors as Chairman. MacDonald, a veteran of the international business scene and deep-tech industry, brings more than 25 years of executive management and board experience to the company, which is entering a new phase of growth and expansion. His arrival coincides with an exciting phase for Ceres, as it finalizes production equipment to master and replicate its precision-engineered holographic film for transparent display and AR-HUD applications.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Scottish holographic technology provider secures high-profile tech entrepreneur with a background in display tech and extensive international business experience to lead its board.

MacDonald joins Ceres as company gears up for mass production of its unique solution for transparent display and AR-HUD applications.





Click image above to view full announcement.

About Ceres



Founded in 2009, in St. Andrews, Scotland as Ceres Imaging, it was renamed in 2015 to Ceres Holographics and is wholly focused on using its proprietary technology to design, digitally master, and replicate next-generation Holographic Optical Elements (HOEs) for new transparent display (TD) and augmented reality heads up display (HUD) systems. With extensive knowledge of holographic photopolymer films and in-house expertise in photonics and light-guiding, Ceres works with partners and customers to deliver optical systems with precision-engineered, thin-film HOEs enabling mass-market applications in automotive, transportation, aerospace and wearable technology.

Contacts:

Toni Sottak

+1 408-876-4418

toni@wiredislandpr.com

Graeme Gordon

+44(0)795 181 3880

Graeme.Gordon@ceresholographics.com

Source: Ceres

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82648