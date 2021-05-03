Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) ("World Copper") announces that it has engaged Krzysztof Napierala as the Company's General Manager for Chile, he will take on his role effective May 25, 2021. In this role he will be responsible for overseeing the development of Company's portfolio of exploration and development projects in Chile.

Krzysztof is a professional with twelve years of experience in mining and manufacturing industries. He is a driven executive with a strong background in business development, exploration, project management, and the management and restructuring of mining operations.

His career is highlighted by over ten years with the KGHM Group, one of the world's largest copper and silver miners, where he started as an associate in the exploration and development team, supporting the company's business development activities and new acquisitions. He then spent five years with the Group's Vancouver office as Manager of Business Development. Krzysztof has been involved in several projects at various stages, from exploration through resource development to operations. He oversaw the execution of exploration programs and production optimization efforts. He led corporate exploration teams in both Americas and supervised KGHM's corporate technical services group, supporting the operating and development assets in North America.

In 2018 Krzysztof moved to Santiago, Chile as a Head of Projects Development and later assumed the role of General Manager of KGHM Chile. He led corporate Exploration teams in Chile responsible for drafting and executing corporate exploration programs and headed the corporate project development teams responsible for ensuring business continuity. During his tenure in Chile, he led a team which delivered two positive feasibility studies, and de-risked an SX-EW brownfield copper project and developed a comprehensive closure plan. As General Manager of KGHM Chile Krzysztof's team was responsible for optimizing the Franke mine, securing the extension of the operations by 3 years, as well as restoring the profitability of the operations. Krzysztof successfully led his management team through a major restructuring effort and optimized the cost structure of the operations, while fostering an inspiring work-culture and partnership with key stakeholders.

Krzysztof has worked and studied in five countries in Europe and the Americas. He is fluent in four languages and highly experienced in working in and leading multicultural teams at global organizations. Krzysztof is a graduate of the University of Poznan, the Warsaw School of Economics and the Executive Academy at IMD, Lausanne. He brings a valuable perspective on asset development in an ever-changing environment.

Krzysztof stated, "I am excited to be joining World Copper and having the opportunity to help the team de-risk our outstanding portfolio of assets in Chile. I believe that the Escalones project can become our major copper development asset, and that we will soon begin to fully uncover the exploration potential of the Cristal property. Both properties will benefit from their favourable locations in this mining-friendly and stable jurisdiction. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build a dynamic team developing and growing World Copper's asset base in Chile, as the prospects for the copper mining industry in Chile remain exceptional."

CEO Nolan Peterson said "I am very pleased to have an experienced mining executive like Krzysztof join our team to oversee our day-to-day operations in Chile. Kryzsztof's ability to manage and advance projects through exploration and development will be a significant benefit to the Company and he is a strong addition to our team.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused the exploration and development of its two primary copper porphyry projects, Cristal and Escalones, both located in Chile. World Copper has laid claim to five copper porphyry targets, one with estimated resources and significant soluble copper mineralization.

The Escalones porphyry-skarn copper-gold project has estimated resources of 185 million tonnes of 0.33% copper (0.37% CuEq) Indicated and 254 million tonnes of 0.39% copper (0.43% CuEq) Inferred, based on nearly 25,000m of drill core from 53 holes. In addition, three significant hydrothermal alteration zones, each measuring between 2,000m and 3,000m in diameter, lie 5-10km to the north of the main discovery.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability as there is no certainty that all or any part of the resources will be converted into reserves. Inferred resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. It is reasonably expected that the inferred resources could be upgraded to indicated resources with continued exploration.

Cristal is in a prospective porphyry copper belt and with high potential for additional large porphyry discoveries, and the World Copper team has long been involved in the Chilean lithium space and as such has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within the country.

Detailed information is available at the Company's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates please follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website. To view the Company's Canadian regulatory filings, please visit SEDAR.

Qualified Person

John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of the Company as he is a consultant of World Copper.

