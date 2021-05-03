Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 14:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Goobit Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (194/21)

On request of Goobit Group AB, company registration number 556952-8671, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 5, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:           BTCX          
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 132,497,002       
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0015837752      
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1            
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         224250         
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:  556952-8671       
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8    
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME          
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK           
--------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 073 655 92 08.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
