Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Goobit Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (193/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Goobit Group AB, company registration number 556952-8671, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. First day of trading is expected to be May 5, 2021. Shares Short name: BTCX -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 132,497,002 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015837752 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 224250 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556952-8671 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 073 655 92 08.