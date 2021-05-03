Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
03.05.21
14:43 Uhr
1,779 Euro
-0,053
-2,89 %
03.05.2021 | 14:53
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to first quarter 2021 results

REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q1 2021 results on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CEST.

The same day at 8:00 a.m. CEST, the company will host an audiocast to present the results. Following the presentation, it will be opened for questions from the audience

The presentation will be in English.

To join the audiocast, use the following link.
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210511_5/

Audiocast participants need to register to post questions.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: RECSI), the company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
