Calliditas promotes Andrew Udell to President, North America

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that former Head of North America Commercial, Andrew Udell, has been promoted to President, North America, effective immediately.

"Andrew has been instrumental in the growth of the US operations over the last 12 months and has done a great job of creating a strong connection between the US and European teams throughout this period of high growth. He is an experienced leader, and I am delighted to continue to work with him in this new role," said CEO Renee Aguiar-Lucander.

In his new role, Mr. Udell will oversee all of Calliditas' US related activities, with direct reports including sales, marketing and market access. Mr. Udell joined Calliditas in 2019 and has over 20 years of broad commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, working with both established and growing pharma companies.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead and continue to work with such a strong, talented, and rapidly growing team as we build upon the foundation created in these last few years. It is an exciting and critical time at Calliditas as we prepare for the commercialization of the first potential treatment for patients suffering with IgA nephropathy," expressed Mr. Udell.

As previously reported, the FDA has accepted the submission of and granted Priority Review for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, setting a PDUFA goal date of September 15, 2021. Subject to approval by the FDA, Calliditas intends to commercialize Nefecon for IgA nephropathy on its own in the United States.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas successfully reported top line data of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN in November of 2020 and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States on its own and partner elsewhere. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

