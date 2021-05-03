Manufactured by Germany's Fenecon, the modular battery has a storage capacity ranging from 8 kWh to 22 kWh. The product is claimed to allow predictive, grid-friendly charging and discharging.From pv magazine Germany German storage system provider Fenecon has unveiled a storage system for residential and commercial applications equipped with a self-learning energy management system that takes into account power consumption and weather forecasts. The system is claimed to be able to keep battery capacity free for midday on sunny days, in order to prevent curtailment and, thus, loss of power yield. ...

