Nasdaq Nordic: Trading Statistics April 2021

Stockholm, May 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for April 2021: The share trading increased by 11.4% to a daily average of 4.135bn EUR, compared to 3.711bn EUR in April 2020. Compared to the previous month, March 2021, the daily average decreased by 3.4%. Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 17.8 % to a daily average of 287,598 contracts, compared with 349,720 contracts in April 2020. ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 10.7% to a daily average of 50.8m EUR compared to 56.9m EUR in April 2020. Volvo AB was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Vestas Wind Systems A/S. Morgan Stanley was the most active member during the past month, followed by HRTEU Ltd. Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 76.9%, compared to 78.6% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: For OMXC25 companies 2.9 larger For OMXH25 companies 2.4 larger For OMXS30 companies 2.3 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: For OMXC25 companies 93.8% For OMXH25 companies 92.6% For OMXS30 companies 94.7% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm, Helsinki and Iceland. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.