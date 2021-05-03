Klövern AB (publ): Klövern makes an add-on acquisition in New York

Klövern has acquired and taken possession of a property in Manhattan with the address 407 Park Avenue. The transaction's underlying property value amounts to USD 30 million. The acquired property is located right next to Klövern's planned future project on 417 Park Avenue which is developed in collaboration with the New York-based property developer GDSNY. This add-on acquisition further improves the development opportunities for that project.



