Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
03.05.21
1,680 Euro
03.05.2021
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern makes an add-on acquisition in New York

Klövern has acquired and taken possession of a property in Manhattan with the address 407 Park Avenue. The transaction's underlying property value amounts to USD 30 million. The acquired property is located right next to Klövern's planned future project on 417 Park Avenue which is developed in collaboration with the New York-based property developer GDSNY. This add-on acquisition further improves the development opportunities for that project.

Klövern AB (publ)


For further information, pleasecontact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se
Peeter Kinnunen, Acting CEO, +46 76 855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 210503 Klövern makes an add-on acquisition in New York (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb342380-e59f-41b6-8c65-64412fac3995)

