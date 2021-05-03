Kramer Levin is growing its Private Equity and Banking and Finance practices in Paris with the addition of five lawyers: partners Sébastien Pontillo and Sophie Perus, counsel Blandine Geny, and associates Lancelot Montmeterme and Brenda Ambele. Two additional associates will join them in the coming weeks.

Sébastien Pontillo and Sophie Perus have collaborated closely for several years, together serving clients such as Idinvest, Bpifrance, Perwyn and Zencap Asset Management.

The new team is part of Kramer Levin's strategic plan to grow its Private Equity and Banking and Finance practices and deepen its Paris bench, which also includes partners Dana Anagnostou, Alexandre Omaggio, Hubert de Vauplane and Gilles Saint Marc, who have extensive experience in private equity and finance transactions.

Kramer Levin's Paris office now comprises 55 lawyers, including 21 partners.

Sébastien Pontillo focuses on leveraged buyouts, growth capital and venture capital transactions. He advises private equity funds and management teams on international and domestic transactions. He also advises companies on complex international mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and joint venture agreements. Mr. Pontillo has been a member of the Paris Bar since 2003 and is a graduate of ESCP Europe (Grande Ecole), of the Magistère de Droit des Activités Economiques and of the DESS Droit des Affaires et Fiscalité of the Université Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne. His team was distinguished as a rising team at the Trophées du Droit in 2020 in the M&A (mid-cap) category. Mr. Pontillo recently acted for Silverfleet Capital in its acquisition of a stake in OneStock, for Bpifrance in its leveraged buyout of BTP Consultants, for Renaissance Learning LLC (a portfolio company of Francisco Partners) in its acquisition of Lalilo, for EQT Capital Partners in its investment in Luko, and for Voodoo in its acquisition of Fabrika Games.

Sophie Perus focuses on banking and finance. She advises credit institutions and funds as well as companies in their domestic and international financing operations. Her practice focuses mainly on bank, bond (unitranche, senior, second lien, mezzanine) and structured financing but also covers asset and real estate financing. She also has extensive experience in debt restructuring and lease financing. Ms. Perus is recommended by Chambers Global, Chambers Europe and Legal 500 (Paris and EMEA). Her team was awarded the bronze trophy in banking and finance in the 2020 edition of the Palmarès du Droit. Ms. Perus has been a member of the Paris Bar since 2001 and holds a postgraduate degree in business law and taxation from the University of Paris XI. She is also a graduate of EM Lyon. Ms. Perus recently advised Viséo in a unitranche financing transaction and represented Bpifrance and CIC Private Debt in providing financing in the context of the owner buyout of Laboratoires Delbert. She also advised Idinvest in connection with Motion Equity Partners' acquisition of an equity stake in the Olmix Group.

Blandine Geny specializes in corporate, bank and bond financings, asset financings and real estate financings. Admitted to the Paris Bar in 2013, she holds a master's degree in business law from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas and a master's degree in international risk management from HEC Paris.

Lancelot Montmeterme, senior associate, advises on leveraged buyouts, growth capital and venture capital transactions, as well as on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions and restructuring transactions. Admitted to the Paris Bar in 2014, Mr. Montmeterme holds a degree in business and tax law as well as banking and finance law from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas.

Brenda Ambele's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and corporate governance matters. She holds a master's degree in international corporate transactions and taxation from the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne. She also holds a degree in law, management, economics and corporate finance from the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne.

The team previously practiced at Eversheds Sutherland.

"Private Equity and Banking and Finance are core practices at Kramer Levin that we have targeted for growth," said Kramer Levin Co-Managing Partners Howard T. Spilko and Paul H. Schoeman. "The addition of this impressive group in Paris complements our New York practices in these areas and gives us added strength in European and cross-border transactions."

Dana Anagnostou and Renaud Dubois, co-managing partners of Kramer Levin's Paris office, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Sophie and Sébastien and their colleagues, all highly regarded lawyers who deepen our bench in the strategically important areas of private equity and finance, and who share our commitment to excellence in serving our clients."

Ms. Perus said, "Kramer Levin's Paris office provides an agile and collaborative structure, in synergy with the firm's U.S. offices, which is particularly attractive."

Mr. Pontillo added, "There are clear synergies between our practices, which are reinforced by Kramer Levin's proactive, pragmatic and creative culture, and which will benefit our clients."

The announcement that Kramer Levin is expanding its Private Equity practice in Paris comes a little over a year after the firm announced a similar expansion in New York. The firm hired Private Equity partners Colin Bumby and Adi Herman in January 2020 and March 2020, respectively.

