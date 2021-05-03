Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
Breaking News + Strong Buy! Das wird heute ganz heiß
03.05.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Serstech AB (195/21)

With effect from May 07, 2021, the subscription rights in Serstech AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 18, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SERT TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015961149              
Order book ID:  224252                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from May 07, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Serstech AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SERT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0015961156              
Order book ID:  224251                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
