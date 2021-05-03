Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Serstech AB (195/21)

With effect from May 07, 2021, the subscription rights in Serstech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 18, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SERT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015961149 Order book ID: 224252 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 07, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Serstech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SERT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015961156 Order book ID: 224251 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB