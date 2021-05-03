Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 15:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (73/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air
Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on May 3, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of NAS decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders
are entitled to three (3) new shares for every two (2) shares held. The
subscription price is NOK 6.26 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 5, 2021.
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in NAS (NAS). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856813
