NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle due to rights issue (73/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on May 3, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of NAS decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to three (3) new shares for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is NOK 6.26 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 5, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NAS (NAS). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=856813