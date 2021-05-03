FactMR: Rapid Technological Advancement in Indirect Calorimeter to Amplify its Demand: Fact .MR

Growing necessity of portable indirect calorimeter during the pandemic will elevate the indirect calorimeter market demand.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / As per a study by Fact MR, cost-effectiveness and ease of operation will be the leading factors, enabling steady growth of portable indirect calorimeter over 2020-2030. According to the study, soaring demand of standalone indirect calorimeter in intensive care units will assist the market growth. Scientific improvement in indirect calorimeter will provide a lucrative opportunity for market expansion. High precision capabilities of indirect calorimeter in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases like cancer, sepsis, and multiple traumas will positively impact the market growth.

COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the business and economic growth. However, pandemic positively influenced the indirect calorimeter market demand. The growth was accelerated due to rising demand in intensive care unit for treatment of COVID patients. Increased demand from research institutes dedicated for studying the virus and developing vaccine boosted the market demand.

"Emphasis is placed on the technological advancement of indirect calorimeter among the market players. Growing utility of indirect calorimeter in studying cancer and other high energy requirement treatments has led to development in indirect calorimeter market. The arrival of portable calorimeters are expected to create better growth opportunities in the market", said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

Over 40% of global indirect calorimeter market is engulfed by North America.

Europe occupies the second largest indirect calorimeter market share with nearly 30% of global market share.

Factors responsible for its dominance in European and American markets are better reimbursement policies and large number of sepsis and trauma patients in those regions.

Rising population in Asia Pacific region will be a key factor in increasing the indirect calorimeter market growth.

The wide range of applications in medicine and surgical care will propel the market growth.

Prominent Drivers

Advancement in the field of nutrition along with manufacturing of cheap and portable calorimeter will accelerate the market demand.

Increasing application of indirect calorimeter in measurement of metabolic process will heighten the market growth.

Availability of highly sensitive, accurate and reliable calorimeter for effective analysis of heat generated by the particular part of body will positively affect the increasing the indirect calorimeter market.

Key Restraints

Limited capabilities of indirect calorimeter for analysis of heat generated by the whole body might hamper the market demand.

Highly sensitive to error in measurement is one of the factors that restrict the market growth.

Effectiveness only for measuring metabolism and energy spent during steady state exercise will negatively affect the indirect calorimeter market demand.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in indirect calorimeter market profiled by Fact.MR include GE healthcare, MGC Diagnostics, Parvo Medics, COSMED, Vyaire Medical, Maastricht Instruments BV, KORR medical, Microlife USA, and Pacific Medico. There is consolidation the market due to rising number of local and regional players.

The key strategies adopted by the leading players are expanding product portfolios, incorporating and facilitating latest technologies for gaining competitive advantage. They are also forming calculated collaborations with research and healthcare centers for R&D purposes and faster deployment of new products in the market.

COSMED, a leading player in the indirect calorimeter market, recently collaborated with the ICALIC Clinical Trial study group for Q-NRG+ indirect calorimeters, which got approved by the FDA, This collaboration has developed an accurate system that is simple to use, is able to solve all typical disadvantages of indirect calorimetry technology, and has a considerable improvement in functionality as compared to older and outdated products, thereby providing a significant boost to the growth of the market.

More Valuable Insights on indirect calorimeter market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global indirect calorimeter market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the indirect calorimeter market on the basis of Product type (standalone indirect calorimeter, portable indirect calorimeter), end users (hospitals and clinics, Research centers, diagnostics centers) across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factor will be the most crucial for indirect calorimeter market?

What is likely to be the future outlook of indirect calorimeter market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the indirect calorimeter market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in indirect calorimeter market?

Which are the leading players operating in the indirect calorimeter market?

