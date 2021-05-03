Awareness month sheds light on rising number of cases across the nation

Bethesda, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Although bladder cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer in America, it is an underrecognized, yet very prevalent, disease that affects the more than 600,000 people in the U.S. who are living with it. To help shed light on this disease that will be diagnosed in more than 83,000 people this year, May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month. This special month provides an opportunity to raise awareness of its signs and symptoms, champion bladder cancer research and education, and foster support for those who are impacted by this terrible disease. For bladder cancer, early detection saves lives.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Bladder cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in America

Early detection of bladder cancer helps save lives

Raising awareness is critically important





Click image above to view full announcement.

About Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) is a community of patients, caregivers, survivors, advocates, medical and research professionals united in support of people touched by bladder cancer. Since our founding in 2005, BCAN has been on the frontlines advocating for greater public awareness and increased funding for research to identify effective treatments and, eventually, a cure.

Contact:

Mark Story

mstory@bcan.org

202-445-5798

Director of Communications and Marketing

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/82658