RhoVac brought to the attention of the European Innovation Council during World Immunization Week

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RhoVac AB ("RhoVac") was recognized by the European Innovation Council (EIC) during the annual World Immunization Week conference which took place last week. The theme for this year's conference was "Vaccines bring us closer" to celebrate the contribution of routine vaccination to health, and highlight the importance of vaccines for the ability to stop the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. RhoVac was highlighted (see article below) as one of the exclusive group of EU-funded companies that develop immunotherapy beyond the conventional ways of thinking.

RhoVac's RV001 project, which is in clinical phase IIb study in prostate cancer, focuses on the treatment of metastatic cancer cells after treatment of the primary tumor and before metastatic tumors have formed. In this way, RhoVac's therapy avoids the defenses against the body's immune cells that are found in the tumor structure itself. This new approach can potentially prevent recurrence of cancer after treatment of the primary tumor.

After achieving good results in pre-clinical and previous clinical trials, RhoVac is now engaged in a large double -blinded, placebo-controlled phase IIb study that will recruit approximately 180 prostate cancer patients who have undergone treatment of the primary tumor but have not yet developed metastases. The study is expected to be completed by the middle of next year, and the company has an active dialogue with a number of potential partners for clinical phase III development and market launch. If the development of prostate cancer is successful, RhoVac's drug candidate may also be tested in other cancers.

CEO Anders Månsson: "The grant of 2.5 Million Euros that we received in 2019 from EIC is important to us financially, but it also constitutes an important stamp of quality for us. That is why it is incredibly gratifying that the EU is paying attention to our project in this way as well."

Link to the article: https://community-smei.easme-web.eu/articles/world-immunisation-week-transforming-innovations-immunotherapies

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Anders Månsson - CEO, RhoVac AB

Phone number: +46 73-751 72 78

E-mail: info@rhovac.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/rhovac/r/rhovac-brought-to-the-attention-of-the-european-innovation-council-during-world-immunization-week,c3339069

The following files are available for download: