Thermoplastic Composites Market To Reach USD 22.8 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Mineral, and Others), Resin Type (PA, PP, PEEK, Hybrid, Others), Product Type (Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT), advanced thermoplastic composites (ATC)), and Applications (Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, Military, and Others). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Plastics & Polymers Category.

The global Thermoplastic Composites Market was valued at USD 15.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 22.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the thermoplastic composite market are:

Increased adoption of thermoplastics composites in the automotive, construction, and aerospace industries due to processing and maintenance cost saving, code and compliance for medical applications and being environmentally friendly during manufacturing

Furthermore, properties such as recyclability, fast processing, durability , chemical resistance, and the ability to mold and remold, withstand high temperatures, and reduce the overall weight of the product is driving the thermoplastic composite market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THERMOPLASTICS MARKET SIZE

The rise in the use of thermoplastic composites in the aerospace and defense industry is expected to increase the thermoplastics market size. Thermoplastics mainly intended to reduce total weight and corrosion in aircraft structures. In addition, maintenance costs for aircraft made of composites have reduced substantially as compared to those for aircraft made of traditional materials. Thermoplastic composites have a number of characteristics, including low weight, high strength, a weather-resistant finish, and a variety of surface textures. As a result, demand for thermoplastic composites in the aerospace industry is expected to increase at a rapid rate.

The increasing use of thermoplastics in the automotive sector is expected to drive the thermoplastics market size. Automotive parts are increasingly being made of thermoplastic composites. These materials are lightweight and aid in the reduction of vehicle weight, resulting in lower CO2 emissions and improved vehicle fuel economy. The use of thermoplastics in automotive helps automotive manufacturers in meeting emission requirements and other fuel norms required by environmental agencies.

Furthermore, the increase in the adoption of EV is also expected to propel the growth of thermoplastics market size. Electric vehicles (EVs) are environmentally friendly and are gaining a lot of traction in recent years. Thermoplastic composites have high strength and contribute significantly to vehicle weight reduction, and are extremely useful in the manufacture of electric vehicle parts. Hence, as the market for electric vehicles grows, so makes the demand for thermoplastic composites.

THERMOPLASTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on product type, the glass mat thermoplastics held the largest revenue share in 2019. GMTs are thermoplastic composites that outperform injection-molded reinforced thermoplastics mechanically. Aerospace and security, automobile, sporting goods, and wind turbine blades all use GMT.

The PEEK segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The civilian and military aerospace industries are gradually using PEEK resin-based composites. PEEK has superior thermal stability as compared to other resin forms, making it ideal for high-temperature applications.

Based on fiber type, the glass segment dominated the global thermoplastic composites market in terms of sales. Aerospace and security, automotive, sporting goods, and wind turbine blades all use glass fiber-based thermoplastic composites.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in 2019 and would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Thermoplastic Composites market By Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Mineral

Others

Thermoplastic Composites market By Product Type

Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT)

Advanced Thermoplastic Composites (ATC)

Thermoplastic Composites market By Resin Type

PA

PP

PEEK

Hybrid

Others

By Applications

Oil and gas

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Construction

Military

Others

Thermoplastic Composites Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India



China



Japan



Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Key players in the global Thermoplastic Composites market are:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

DSM

DuPont

Hanwha

Lanxness

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

PPG Industries

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

