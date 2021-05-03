MBZUAI Welcomes Senior Delegation from Weizmann Institute in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A senior delegation from Weizmann Institute of Science led by President Professor Alon Chen visited the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi to discuss the strategic planning and roadmap of MBZUAI-WIS Joint Program for Artificial Intelligence Research (AI Program). The delegation was warmly received by MBUZAI President Professor Eric Xing, and were given a tour of the campus facilities.

President Professor Alon Chen, and Vice President Professor Ziv Reich from the Weizmann Institute also met Mr. Peng Xiao, member of the Board of Trustees and CEO of G42 Group, along with Professor Eric Xing, Dr. Behjat Al Yousuf, Executive Vice President for Outreach and Engagement at MBZUAI, and other senior representatives from both institutions.

Drawing upon the combined expertise of MBZUAI and Weizmann Institute, the AI Program, announced in February, will promote collaborative initiatives in fundamental AI research and will explore AI applications in various topics from healthcare to genomics amongst others. The AI Program will also carry out transformative research in Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Computational Biology, and Neural Sciences, toward the vision of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). World-leading researchers and highly skilled staff will be appointed to support and facilitate the AI Program's central mission.

Professor Eric Xing said: "To ensure we earn and secure our position at the forefront of AI innovation, we must first and foremost make MBZUAI a home of vibrant academic and research life for both the leading minds and the students of AI. Our partnerships with world-leading academic institutions are vital in making this possible. We are incredibly proud of the MBZUAI-WIS Joint Program for Artificial Intelligence Research, which not only foster intellectual exchange and collaboration in this transformative technology, but also enhances the regional AI ecosystem, especially in the area of fundamental research, and healthcare and genomics applications. The joint research projects to be conceived and carried out by teams from both institutions will form the core of the program. In addition, both MBZUAI students and faculty members can take advantage of the world-class resources, training programs, mutual visits, AI conferences and workshops, and student and faculty exchange programs offered through this collaboration. We look forward to working with our distinguished colleagues from WIS to advance our understanding and knowledge of AI and related fields, and together make significant steps forward in research, education, and technological development for the region."

Professor Alon Chen said: "The program we have established aims to advance AI, explore and utilize its vast potential for the benefit of humanity. We are bringing together some of the greatest minds in AI, natural and exact sciences, with the ambition of expanding boundaries and empowering our scientists with access to exceptional resources. Through this partnership, we will strive to uncover some of AI's tremendous possibilities and help solve some of the world's greatest challenges."

