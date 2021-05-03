Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
Explodierende Umsätze durch Massen-COVID-Tests?!
WKN: A2QDMH ISIN: NO0010894603 Ticker-Symbol: 642 
Stuttgart
03.05.21
16:38 Uhr
4,845 Euro
+0,100
+2,11 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLUE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLUE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Volue ASA on First North NOK (196/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Volue ASA shares to trading on First North
NOK, with effect from May 04, 2021. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      VOLUEo         
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      NO0010894603      
Order book ID:    224265         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
