Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Tellusgruppen AB TO1 (197/21)

At the request of Tellusgruppen AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 6, 2021 Security name: Tellusgruppen TO1 --------------------------------- Short name: TELLUS TO1 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015661202 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 224266 --------------------------------- Terms One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe in for one (1) new share in Tellusgruppen AB through cash payment during short: the subscription period 9 May, 2022 - 23 May, 2022. The subscription price is 10,40 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri 9 May, 2022 - 23 May, 2022 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 19 May, 2022 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 08-503 01 550.