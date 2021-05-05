Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
WKN: A2QSEP ISIN: SE0015504519 
Frankfurt
05.05.21
17:23 Uhr
0,779 Euro
+0,029
+3,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELLUSGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELLUSGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Tellusgruppen AB TO1 (201/21)

At the request of Tellusgruppen AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from May 6, 2021, 

Security name: Tellusgruppen TO1
---------------------------------
Short name:   TELLUS TO1    
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015811849   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  224266      
---------------------------------

Terms:  One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe 
     for one (1) new share in Tellusgruppen AB through cash payment during 
     the subscription period 9 May, 2022 - 23 May, 2022. The subscription 
     price is 10,40 SEK.                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri 9 May, 2022 - 23 May, 2022                       
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   19 May, 2022                              
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-503 01 550.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
