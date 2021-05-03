Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2021) - Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. today confirmed placing an order with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) to produce the first run of All-New Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water.

PURA and ALKM, together with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) plan to soon announce the complete market introduction program for Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water.

Last year, PURA management committed to taking its cannabis technology and marketing experience and directing it toward a comprehensive initiative to crack the overall cannabis market wide open.

PURA initiated a new business plan focused first on hemp. PURA acquired 70 acres in Farmersville, Texas and introduced the Farmersville Hemp Brand.

Learn more about PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand Program:

PURA Issues Farmersville Hemp Brand Update Discussing PAOG, ALKM and USMJ Partnerships Including Pharmaceutical, Cryptocurrency And Equity Initiatives

