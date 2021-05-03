Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
03.05.21
17:20 Uhr
03.05.2021 | 18:05
Vastned Belgium: Interim statement of the Board of Directors for the first quarter of 2021

  • High stable collection rate (98.2%) of rental income during the first quarter of 2021.
  • Occupancy rate during the first quarter (96.8%) increased by 0.6% compared to 31 December 2020.
  • A further decrease in the debt ratio (-1.1%) compared to 31 December 2020, bringing the debt ratio to 27.4%.
  • € 36.7 million of unused credit facilities available.
  • Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio(-1.5%) compared to 31 December 2020.
  • Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.
  • Appointment of Reinier Walta as strategic CEO.
  • Appointment of Sven Bosman as effective leader within the meaning of Article 14 section 3 of the RREC Act.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Interim statement as per 31.03.2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56eaee2c-be55-4d29-b55c-ad86a202c2af)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
