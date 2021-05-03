exocad Supports Joint UK Digital Dentistry Event To Showcase Full ChairsideCAD Workflow

Single-visit dentistry roadshow in four UK cities with Dr. Gulshan Murgai

DARMSTADT, Germany, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad GmbH (exocad), an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading provider of dental CAD software, today announced its participation in the "Digital Dentistry Hands-on" events series for dentists and implant surgeons in the United Kingdom. The roadshow, scheduled between April and July 2021, showcases a full digital workflow for the clinical environment with ChairsideCAD, exocad's complete open-architecture CAD software platform for single-visit dentistry. Participants of the roadshow series, hosted by Dr. Gulshan Murgai, are educated through live training sessions and see first-hand how to use the software for single-visit restorations and implant planning in the dental practice along the entire digital dentistry workflow. Participants receive 6.5 verified Continued Professional Development (CPD) points.

Together with industry partners Medit, SprintRay, VITA and vhf, Dr. Murgai presents a complete chairside workflow - from intraoral scanning, to guided implant surgery and creation of highly esthetic restorative designs to in-house milling and 3D printing. Attendees can learn how exocad software can be seamlessly integrated with open scanners and production equipment.

"We are excited about the first live dental roadshow this year," stated Novica Savic, CCO exocad. "Participants are able to experience how seamless a single-visit dentistry workflow can be implemented into a dental practice to increase patient engagement as well as profitability."

The roadshow is taking place in the following locations:

- April 30th 2021, Novotel London Wembley, 9.30 am - 5 pm

- May 28th 2021, Holiday Inn Birmingham M6 Jct 7, 9.30 am - 5 pm

- June 25th 2021, DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Airport, 9.30 am - 5 pm

- July 30th 2021, Village Hotel Club Glasgow, 9.30 am - 5 pm

Tickets are limited and can be booked via https://www.implantsolutionsdirect.com/product-category/courses/

Additional information about exocad's ChairsideCAD and exoplan are available at exocad.com/chairsidecad and exocad.com/exoplan

About exocad GmbH

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is one of the leading dental CAD software providers worldwide. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices. More than 40,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD,ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com.

