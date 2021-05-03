Anzeige
Montag, 03.05.2021
Explodierende Umsätze durch Massen-COVID-Tests?!
ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2021 | 19:08
John Hill joins 1st Security Bank as SVP, Director of Community & Business Banking

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / 1st Security Bank ("the Bank") is pleased to announce that John Hill has joined the Bank as its new Director of Community & Business Banking.

A native of Aberdeen, WA, John has over 30 years' experience as a banking professional in Western Washington. He began his diverse banking career in Bellevue as a Personal Banker and later moved to Seattle as a Branch Manager. John went on to manage key branches for Sterling Savings Bank as Vice President and then as Northwest Washington Territory Manager. His most recent position was Senior Vice President, Regional Director, Washington Business Banking for Umpqua Bank.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Hill to the growing 1st Security Community and Business Banking team," says Kelli Nielsen, EVP, Retail Banking and Marketing. "John brings a breadth of experience plus a track record of innovation, mentoring, and leadership to the Bank. His focus on communities and customer service make him a natural fit with our efforts to enhance our Community & Business Banking division."

John graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School in 2008, a masters-level program in Executive Leadership and Financial Management. He has a passion for community involvement and has served on the Executive Board of Parkview Services since 2011 and is a former Ballard Chamber of Commerce president (2005).

In his spare time, John can be found enjoying a round of golf, gardening or savoring a fine wine. He currently resides in Bothell, WA with his wife and 2 children.

Media Contact:

Donna Jacobson
1st Security Bank
VP, Director of Marketing
donna.jacobson@fsbwa.com

SOURCE: 1st Security Bank



https://www.accesswire.com/643958/John-Hill-joins-1st-Security-Bank-as-SVP-Director-of-Community-Business-Banking

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
