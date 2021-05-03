SmartCone Technologies, Inc.: Innovative Solutions Canada Awards Smartcone a Contract to Deliver Intelligent Return-to-Work Solutions for COVID-19 Across Ontario

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / SmartCone Technologies, Canada's leader in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions is proud to announce a recent contract award with the Innovation, Science & Economic Development's (ISED) Innovation Canada Sector as part of the Innovative Solutions Canada -Testing Stream (ISC-TS). This contract will push forward SmartCone's intelligent return-to-work solution for COVID-19 comprised of:

· At home multi-symptom pre-screening

· Onsite multi-symptom screening

· Access Control - Both visitors/guests and employees

· Situational Awareness, Reporting and

· Critical Response Capabilities.

The comprehensive system, currently being tested by Ontario Tech University and its partners as part of the contract, will increase safety for employees and site visitors to carry out work responsibilities and live daily lives. "ISED was instrumental in being able to demonstrate our ability to fight COVID. They were very professional, organized and easy to work with" said SmartCone CEO, Jason Lee. "SmartCone is now selling to US companies as a direct result of the demonstration."

The multi-symptom screening component is provided by SYMP2PASS By SmartCone, which is the first anonymous end-to-end advanced health screening web-based process. Any person, in the privacy of their own home, within seconds using any smart device can find out if they have symptoms of COVID. Using our patent pending ScentsiBLE scent test they simply scan the QR code, complete the test and survey and get immediate confirmation that is valid for a 24 hour "Day Pass." By initiating testing at home, the spread of COVID can be reduced by 85%-96%. Smell testing is recognized and recommended for COVID-19 screening by CDC, NIH and leading universities as studies also show 80-96% of those infected experience smell loss.

Additional on-site point of entry screening can reduce the spread up to 75% which is why our full system is the ideal solution for any business. The onsite kiosk portion recognizes the at home test via QR code or RFID (if applicable) or allows for voice activated contactless screening on site with the last step adding a mask and temperature check with no personal data collected. Ability to expand the solution to provide access control, proximity warning systems and contact tracing through SmartCone's high accuracy tracking system, Constellation, creates a full end to end offering.

Ontario Tech University has partnered as the testing organization for the deployments of the SYMP2PASS systems at critical high volume entry points and will provide both ISED and SmartCone with ongoing feedback on the system performance and reliability. The institution's expertise in product testing and validation, along with its leadership in research related to IoT technologies, will be used to provide critical assessments of the SYMP2PASS system in its current configuration and support the development team at SmartCone in creating new configurations for customer specific requirements as they market and sell these systems to customers around the globe. Systems have already rolled out on campus, at 1855 Whitby and the Coburg Community Centre.

Having a system like SYMP2PASS will ensure that all organizations follow current and future screening requirements mandated by various levels of governments and health authorities. The systems are able to collate data from all access points and in-home measurement and ensure that employers meet all privacy regulations, while having the ability to warn participants, including contact tracing at the workplace.

About SYMP2PASS Powered By SmartCone

SYMP2PASS, developed in conjunction with doctors and researchers, is the first anonymous end-to-end advanced health screening web process. Using our patent pending ScentsiBLE scent test paired with multi-symptom survey, SYMP2PASS will help reduce the spread of COVID and save businesses and countries millions of dollars. Learn more at www.symp2pass.com

About SmartCone Technologies, Inc.

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone solutions have been used most recently in "Return to Work" solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com

