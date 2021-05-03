Classworx: ClassWorx Provides Yoga Instructors Teaching Virtually the Tools Needed to Reach More Students and Attendees

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) a Virtual Directory for instructors, performers and hosts of virtual classes and events on Zoom, invites yoga instructors who offer or want to offer yoga classes virtually through Zoom to join ClassWorx and create a profile. Once your profile is created, ClassWorx provides you with the following tools to be found by attendees so they can easily attend your classes.

ClassWorx Tools and Services:

Profile - Add your About Section, Pictures and Videos

- Add your About Section, Pictures and Videos Schedule - Post your Schedule with Dates, including Start and End Times

- Post your Schedule with Dates, including Start and End Times Zoom - Link to your Zoom Account

- Link to your Zoom Account Listing - ClassWorx displays your profile in the ClassWorx website directory

- ClassWorx displays your profile in the ClassWorx website directory Marketing - ClassWorx markets instructor profiles and schedules to assist in reaching students to attend your classes

- ClassWorx markets instructor profiles and schedules to assist in reaching students to attend your classes Reserve - Once you posted your class schedule, students can reserve a spot in your class. A link to your class is sent to the student to attend

- Once you posted your class schedule, students can reserve a spot in your class. A link to your class is sent to the student to attend Stripe - Students who attend your classes make their payment for your class via Stripe.

By setting up your ClassWorx profile, you now make it easier for students to find you and attend your classes.

Peter Tosto of ClassWorx stated: "I love practicing yoga and with ClassWorx. As instructors join and post their schedules, students from anywhere can now meet new instructors that otherwise they may have never connected with. ClassWorx is looking for yoga instructors to join ClassWorx and also contact ClassWorx if they would like to become part of the ClassWorx yoga instructor community."

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

SOURCE: Classworx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644075/ClassWorx-Provides-Yoga-Instructors-Teaching-Virtually-the-Tools-Needed-to-Reach-More-Students-and-Attendees