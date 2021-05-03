Anzeige
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 Ticker-Symbol: A07 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
09:16 Uhr
4,176 Euro
-0,234
-5,31 %
03.05.2021 | 20:41
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas Holding - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Avance Gas Holding Ltd -and attached to this press release.

May 3, 2021

The Board of Directors

Avance Gas Holding Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • AGAS - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17d6d840-da58-403c-9185-edee954185ac)
  • AGAS - Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06c6b7fe-bc50-445f-a3bd-875efab2d89d)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
