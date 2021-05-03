Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Announces Several Key Promotions to Executive Team

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services, is excited to announce several key promotions to the Birchwood Executive team.

Kathleen Brady, former Operations Manager at Birchwood, has been promoted to Vice President of Bureau and Operations Administration. Kathleen brings over 25 years of hands-on and managerial experience within the mortgage credit services industry. In her new role, Kathleen will lead in the continuing development of techniques, knowledge and training that allows each of our staff to always delight our customers with exemplary customer service and quality production.

Scott Cooper, former Regional Sales Manager, has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. Scott joined Birchwood in 2012 as a Client Support Representative and was responsible for developing and growing partnerships with several of our largest customers. In his new role, Scott will be primarily responsible for the development and implementation of all aspects of Birchwood's business growth and efficiency by leveraging existing relationships, strategizing new opportunities, and researching new ways to ensure Birchwood meets and exceeds its role as a leader in the industry.

Jennifer Lord, former Manager of Systems & Compliance has been promoted to Vice President of Systems & Compliance Administration. Jennifer has almost 20 years of Birchwood experience. She started out as a mortgage investigator and quickly applied her technological and analytical skills to establish Birchwood's Systems and Compliance Team as an industry leading, and highly respected division of Birchwood Credit Services. In her new role, Jennifer will advance Birchwood's cutting-edge technology while maintaining the quality and compliance required by our customers and partners.

Don Cooper, Birchwood Credit Services President said, "I am excited about the promotion and advancement of Kathleen, Scott and Jen to the Executive team."

He continues, "Experience matters. These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience with them that will continue to drive the expansion of our diverse portfolio of solutions and enhance the extraordinary customer service our customers have come to expect, while our business continues to expand across the nation."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc. is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services for over 28 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

